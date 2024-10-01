‘Julian’ exits PAR but may return, says Pagasa

SUPER Typhoon Julian exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, but it was expected to reenter the Philippine territory.

In an advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Julian is expected to reenter the PAR by Wednesday morning or afternoon, October 2, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Julian was at 235 kilometers west of Itbayat Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 915 hPa.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bacarra, Pasuquin, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams), and the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira) remained under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) Number 2, while TCWS 1 was hoisted over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Pantabangan).

The weather bureau said Julian may still intensify in the next 18 hours but is expected to weaken due to interaction with the mountainous terrain of Taiwan before making a landfall.

“Julian is forecast to recurve towards the sea southwest of Taiwan today through tomorrow (2 October) morning. On the track forecast, the super typhoon will make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan tomorrow morning or afternoon,” said Pagasa.

“It will then cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan before emerging over the sea east of Taiwan on Thursday (3 October) morning. Afterwards, Julian will move northeastward towards the East China Sea, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening or Friday (4 October) early morning, then turn northwestward on Friday evening to Saturday (6 October) early morning once over the East China Sea,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)