‘Julian’ intensifies into a super typhoon

JULIAN has intensified into a super typhoon while slowly moving over Itbayat, Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In an advisory, Pagasa said Julian was last spotted at 205 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa. It was moving slowly at west northwestward.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) Number 2 was hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bacarra, Pasuquin, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams), and the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira).

“There is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes and Babuyan Islands,” said Pagasa.

The rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Pantabangan) were placed under TCWS 1.

Super Typhoon Julian is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Romblon, and Camarines Norte within the day.

“Julian is forecast to recurve towards the sea southwest of Taiwan today through tomorrow (2 October) early morning. On the track forecast, the super typhoon will make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan tomorrow morning or afternoon. It will then cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan before emerging over the sea east of Taiwan tomorrow evening or on Thursday (3 October) early morning,” it added.

The weather bureau said Julian is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday afternoon or evening, October 3, then turn northwestward on October 4, once over the East China Sea.

The weather is expected to slightly weaken after its interaction with the mountainous terrain of Taiwan and before it make a landfall. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)