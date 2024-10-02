‘Julian’ outside PAR but signal no. 1 still up in parts of Luzon

MANILA – Several areas in Northern Luzon are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 and will experience strong winds even if weather disturbance Julian is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said Wednesday.

These areas are Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, the northern and western portions of Ilocos Norte (Pasuquin, Sarrat, Paoay, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Currimao, Adams, Pinili, San Nicolas, Dumalneg, Laoag City, Badoc, and City of Batac), and the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, and Claveria).

Julian was downgraded into typhoon category, with maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

It was last tracked 280 km. west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Gale warning is hoisted over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky for most types or tonnage of vessels, including all small sea craft and motorbancas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA forecast Julian to make landfall over the southwestern coast of Taiwan either Wednesday night or Thursday.

Julian could weaken and become a remnant low over the weekend, PAGASA said.

8 hurt, 43K families affected

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said eight persons were reported injured during the onslaught of the super typhoon.

The disaster response agency’s latest situation report on Wednesday said all injured persons were from Cagayan Valley while one person was also reported missing in the Cordillera region.

It said all reports of missing and injured persons are still being validated.

Meanwhile, about 43,093 families, or 149,293 individuals, in 552 barangays in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera regions were affected by Julian.

Of the figure, 646 families, or 2,176 persons, are in 58 evacuation centers while 921 families, or 3,255 individuals, are being aided outside shelters.

A total of 88 houses were damaged by the effects of the weather disturbance. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)