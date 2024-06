PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared June 17, 2024, Monday, as a regular holiday.

On behalf of Marcos, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on June 4, Proclamation 579, declaring June 17 as a regular holiday across the country to give way for the observance of Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the two major feasts of Islam.

The National Commission on Filipinos made the recommendation based on the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)