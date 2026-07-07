June inflation slows to 6.4% as fuel, food price increases ease

THE Philippines’ inflation rate slowed to 6.4 percent in June 2026, down from 6.8 percent in May, as the pace of increase in fuel and food prices eased, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

The latest figure means that while the prices of goods and services continued to rise compared to last year when inflation was significantly lower at 1.4 percent, they did so at a slower pace than in the previous month.

From January to June, the country's average inflation rate stood at 4.8 percent.

According to the PSA, the main reason for the slower inflation was the deceleration in transport costs, which rose by 12.8 percent in June, lower than the 16.2 percent recorded in May.

Price increases for food and non-alcoholic beverages also eased to 5.2 percent from 5.7 percent a month earlier.

Inflation for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance likewise slowed to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent.

However, some commodity groups posted faster price increases during the month, including housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, health, education services, restaurants and accommodation services, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Food inflation slowed to 5.4 percent in June from 5.8 percent in May, mainly due to slower price increases for rice, fish and seafood, and a faster decline in meat prices.

Rice inflation eased to 15.0 percent while fish and seafood inflation slowed to 7.8 percent from 8.8 percent.

On the other hand, prices of vegetables climbed faster, with inflation accelerating to 9.0 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous month.

The PSA said food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and transport were the top contributors to June's overall inflation.

Areas outside Metro Manila also recorded slower inflation at 6.7 percent, down from 7.1 percent in May.

Among the regions, the Negros Island Region posted the lowest inflation rate at 4.9 percent, while Central Visayas recorded the highest at 10.0 percent.

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) attributed the easing inflation to moderating global oil prices and government efforts to improve food supply.

“Every percentage point drop in inflation matters to Filipino families,” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

“It means household budgets can go further, especially for poor families who spend a large share of their income on food and transportation,” he added.

Balisacan said the government will continue implementing measures to stabilize food supply, support farmers and fisherfolk, and improve the country's resilience to climate-related disruptions to keep inflation low and stable in the coming months. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)