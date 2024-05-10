Justin, Hailey Bieber expecting 1st child

JUSTIN Bieber and his wife, Hailey, are about to become parents for the first time.
The couple announced the heartwarming news on their respective Instagram accounts Friday, May 10, 2024.
Justin posted a series of sweet photos and a video where Hailey wore a beautiful white dress that looked like they were renewing their vows.
Fans from all over the world flooded them with congratulatory messages.
Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 in New York, just two months after their engagement. (CLC/SunStar Philippines)