‘Kabayan’ weakens into remnant low

THE state weather bureau has lifted the wind signals earlier raised in some areas in the country as “Kabayan” weakened into a remnant low Monday afternoon, December 18, 2023.

As of 4 p.m., the low pressure area (LPA) was located in the vicinity of Impasug-ong, Bukidnon with central pressure of 1006 hPa, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said Kabayan weakened into an LPA at 2:30 p.m. Monday. As of 4 p.m., the LPA was moving northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It added that the remnant circulation of Kabayan was forecast to track generally northwestward or west northwestward traversing the Philippine archipelago over the next two days as it remains highly disorganized.

On the track forecast, Kabayan will continue to cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over the Sulu Sea between this afternoon and evening. Afterwards, a slight improvement in the environmental conditions may allow the disturbance to reorganize and re-develop into a tropical depression.

Afterwards, Kabayan will move across the Sulu Sea south of Cagayancillo Islands and it was forecast to make another cross over central or southern Palawan by Tuesday morning or afternoon (December 19), then emerge over the West Philippine Sea shortly thereafter. It may pass near or over Kalayaan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Aside from Kabayan, Pagasa said rgar the Shear Line, which is coinciding with the passage of the remnants of Kabayan, may bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon.

It also said that the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will bring gusty conditions for the next two days over most of Luzon and Visayas, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds.

With this, a gale warning was raised for the coastal waters along the seaboard of northern Luzon, the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Mindanao. (LMY)