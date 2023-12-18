‘Kabayan’ weakens into tropical depression, makes landfall in Manay, Davao Oriental

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Kabayan was packing 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Kabayan was “almost stationary,” said the weather bureau.

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 in several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao due strong winds that may bring “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

Under TCWS 1 were the southern portion of Palawan (Sofronio Española, Brooke's Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Rizal, Quezon, Narra) including Cagayancillo Islands in Luzon; and Southern Leyte, Leyte, the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bantayan Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Guimaras in the Visayas.

Also under TCWS 1 were Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Manay, Caraga, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay, Boston, Cateel), Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao City, the northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet, Libungan, Pigkawayan), the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura), the western and central portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Mutia, Piñan, Dapitan City, Sibutad, La Libertad, Rizal, Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan), the western and central portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Labangan, Tukuran, Aurora, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Tambulig, Dumingag, Mahayag, Josefina, Molave, Vincenzo A. Sagun, Guipos, Dimataling, Dumalinao, Lakewood, Dinas, San Pablo, Tigbao, Tabina, Kumalarang, Lapuyan, Pitogo, Margosatubig, San Miguel, Bayog, Pagadian City), Zamboanga Sibugay, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur in Mindanao.

Pagasa said the Shear Line that is coinciding with the passage of Kabayan may bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon.

It also said that under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon surge and Kabayan, a gale warning is in effect for the coastal waters along the seaboard of northern Luzon, the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Mindanao.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacraft (including all motor bancas of any type or tonnage). Mariners of these vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” it said.

Pagasa said that hazards such as severe wind and heavy rainfall may be experienced in areas that are not close to the track forecast.

⁣

It forecast Kabayan to track generally westward or west northwestward path across the Philippine archipelago over the next two days.

“On the track forecast, Kabayan will cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over the Sulu Sea between this afternoon and evening. Due to frictional effects associated with landfall, Kabayan is forecast to further weaken, and the possibility of being downgraded into a low pressure area while over land or after emerging over the sea is not ruled out (although in such a case, re-development may still occur over the Sulu Sea),” it said.

It added Kabayan will move across the Sulu Sea south of Cagayancillo Islands and will make another landfall over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning or afternoon, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea shortly thereafter.

Kabayan may also pass near or over Kalayaan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Pagasa said.

“The current track and intensity forecast may still change given the nature and strength of this tropical cyclone,” it said. (LMY)