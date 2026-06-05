Kalinga Foundation condemns false allegations vs priest founder

THE Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation on Friday, June 5, 2026, came to the defense of its founder, Fr. Flaviano Antonio Villanueva, against allegations of receiving money sourced from flood control anomalies.

In a statement, Kalinga condemned the claims of one of the former bagmen of former Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co of separately handing Villanueva money in an envelope and in a suitcase.

"We categorically deny these allegations. They are false. The witness publicly attributed to Fr. Villanueva acts and transactions that never occurred," said Kalinga.

"We strongly condemn the reckless public airing of serious accusations unsupported by evidence and contradicted by readily verifiable facts," it added.

The foundation said there is no truth to the claims made by former Marine Joely Cadiao of delivering money to Villanueva through an envelope allegedly delivered near a church in Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City, and in a suitcase supposedly delivered to an address identified as "33 Clemente".

Kalinga said the allegation involving a supposed delivery near a church in Mindanao Avenue "collapses on its own facts."

"No specific church was identified, and no SVD parish, church, or ministry center exists along Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City that matches the witness's description," it said.

It also belied the allegation involving the supposed delivery of a suitcase at "33 Clemente."

"This is unsupported by evidence and is nothing more than a fabricated accusation," said Kalinga.

It, then, bared their plans to hold accountable those behind the false allegations made against the priest.

"Legal action has already been initiated. We intend to hold accountable those who have chosen to bear false witness," said Kalinga.

To note, Villanueva is the founder of the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation but became more known for helping victims of the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)