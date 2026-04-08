Kalookan bishop vows changes in 'Salubong' rites in Malabon church

KALOOKAN Bishop Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, vowed to push for changes in the controversial Easter Sunday presentation of the Diocesan Shrine & Parish of Immaculate Conception in Malabon City.

In a statement, David vowed to order the cessation of the practice in the "Salubong" rites, wherein a pigeon was allegedly immobilized and used as a prop.

"Please assure everyone that this practice will be discontinued. There will be no more balloon-flying in future celebrations, and the pigeon will be released immediately after the unveiling," David said.

The Cardinal said he does not agree with some practices of the church during the traditional "Salubong."

"Had I known (of the incident), I would have objected because this is not only cruel to the animal, but also harmful to the environment, especially to marine life that may ingest deflated balloons," David said.

He admitted that while he was present during the event, he was unable to see the exact practice of tying the bird to balloons with its wings restrained.

"I had honestly presumed that the pigeon was released immediately after the unveiling," David said.

During the "Salubong" rites of the Diocesan Shrine & Parish of Immaculate Conception, a pigeon was tied to a string with its wings spread with a stick as it was hoisted up to remove the cloth covering the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Subsequently, the pigeon was tied to balloons that were released to the sky, resulting in the death of the bird.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (Paws) immediately slammed the practice of using a live animal in a manner that brings distress or harm.

In a separate statement, Diocesan Shrine & Parish of the Immaculate Conception Rector Fr. Mariano Bartolome on Wednesday noted that the parish has long used a live pigeon, rather than a child dressed as an angel, during the "Salubong."

The priest issued a public apology regarding the incident.

"As Rector and Parish Priest of the Diocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, I wish to convey my sincere apology regarding the reported balloon-flying incident during the Salubong ritual this past Easter Sunday," Bartolome said.

The priest also issued a similar apology to David for being implicated in the incident.

"We likewise apologize to our Bishop, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, who was indeed present at the event but witnessed only the unveiling from below the pagoda," Bartolome said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)