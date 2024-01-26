Kasambahays in 4 regions still waiting wage hike

FOUR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) in the Philippines continue to have no wage orders for kasambahays (domestic workers).

According to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), the wage boards of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, and Davao Region have yet to issue wage orders for kasambahays.

"These RTWPBS are still conducting an assessment of the prevailing socio-economic conditions and consultation with stakeholders," said the NWPC in a social media post.

Records show that Central Luzon and Calabarzon had their last wage orders for kasambahays take effect in June and July 2022, respectively.

On the other hand, the last wage orders for kasambahays in Central Visayas and Davao Region both took effect back in June 2022.

The NWPC said 12 regional wage boards have already issued their respective wage orders for kasambahays.

These are in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

Of the 12 RTWPBs, only Caraga kasambahays were issued salary adjustments via a wage petition as the 11 others were granted motu proprio. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)