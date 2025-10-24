Kathryn Bernardo to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with her own wax figure

ACTRESS Kathryn Bernardo is set to be immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, becoming the latest Filipino celebrity to receive her own wax figure at the world-famous museum.
Madame Tussauds announced the news on social media, saying, “The countdown is over — Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is welcoming Kathryn Bernardo!” The unveiling of Bernardo’s wax figure is scheduled for 2026.
Dubbed the “Phenomenal Box-Office Queen,” Bernardo joins the ranks of fellow Filipino icons Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Lea Salonga, and Anne Curtis.
The actress shared glimpses of the wax figure-making process online, from her fitting sessions to detailed measurements.
Bernardo, known for her box-office hits such as “Hello, Love, Goodbye” — filmed in Hong Kong — also earned the Outstanding Asian Star Award at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards for her role in “Too Good To Be True.” (SunStar Cebu)