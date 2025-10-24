Kathryn Bernardo to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with her own wax figure

ACTRESS Kathryn Bernardo is set to be immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, becoming the latest Filipino celebrity to receive her own wax figure at the world-famous museum.

Madame Tussauds announced the news on social media, saying, “The countdown is over — Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is welcoming Kathryn Bernardo!” The unveiling of Bernardo’s wax figure is scheduled for 2026.