Kaufman accuses Marcos of 'neutralizing' Duterte as ICC hearing opens

NICHOLAS Kaufman, legal counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte in his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the country's drug war, criticized on February 23, 2024, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for allegedly seeking to "neutralize" his predecessor.

In his opening statement during the first day of the confirmation of charges for Duterte, Kaufman urged the ICC Pre-Trial chamber to dismiss the charges, which he described as "grievously misplaced and politically motivated," and to send the 80-year-old former President back to his family and the Filipino people rather than allow the case to proceed to full trial.

He cited a transcript of a telephone conversation between four individuals, whose identities he did not disclose, where one was "boasting" about managing a scheme to influence witnesses in the ICC case.

"One of these parties was boasting about how he was acting as the silent partner of President BBM (Marcos), managing a scheme to funnel witnesses to this court while all the time ensuring that he could guarantee President BBM's plausible deniability," said Kaufman.

"So it is indeed the defense's case that President Marcos Jr. set out to neutralize Rodrigo Duterte and his legacy," he added.

Kaufman also criticized Marcos for breaking his promise of not aiding the ICC to bring Duterte before them.

Kaufman said Duterte "maintains his innocence absolutely" and stands fully behind his own record despite the charges in which evidence are "wholly insufficient."

"We will show you that the paltry number of speeches that the prosecution rely do not manifest criminal intent," he said.

"We will also convince you that as hard as they try, the prosecution's investigators could not get even one of its criminal cooperating witnesses to admit that they heard the former President Rodrigo Duterte give an order to kill," he added.

As earlier announced, Duterte is being charged for the following crimes:

* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period (2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad, involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children.

* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims.

* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims.

Kaufman lashed out at the prosecution, accusing it of "cherry-picking" statements from Duterte's speeches to build its case while allegedly ignoring other remarks in which he emphasized respect for the law.

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang argued in his opening statement that Duterte played a "pivotal role" in the "widespread and systematic attacks" to civilians, especially alleged criminals across the country in relation to his drug war.

He used Duterte's own words that he will order the killing of drug lords against the former President.

Niang said Duterte authorized the murder of those allegedly involved in illegal drugs and even personally selected the targets.

Kaufman maintained that Duterte's public speeches, though tough-talking, were rhetoric and "hyperbole," not orders to kill but to instill fear in the hearts of the criminals.

"Once more, for the record, Rodrigo Duterte's language was aimed not at suspected drug pushers as the prosecution would have it, but directly at those poisoning society with their substances. And not -- I stress -- with lethal intent. His rhetoric was calculated to arouse fear and obedience, to instill fear in their hearts and to inculcate a respect for the law in their minds. Nothing more, nothing less. That was his intent and it was not criminal," Kaufman said.

"It's not enough to state that since the former President made those extremely inflammatory statements, and deaths occurred, that he must, as a matter of course, be criminally responsible for those fatalities. At this stage of the proceedings, the prosecution needs to show substantial grounds to believe that the former President actually desired and foresaw that people would be killed as a result of his incendiary language," he added.

Kaufman said with or without Duterte, the death rate would have kept on rising.

"Indeed, as we will prove with statistics and reports, the death rate flowing from narcotics-related crime actually increased after Rodrigo Duterte left power," said the defense lawyer.

"Cases are decided on the basis of evidence, not supposition, not rumor, not spicy gossip and certainly not on the basis of political rhetoric and bluster. Because at the end of the day, were it not for those belligerent and controversial speeches, there would have been no impetus to bring the people's president to The Hague," he added.

Kaufman described the alleged "Davao Death Squad" as a "fictitious construct" and argued that Duterte's leadership in Davao City and as president reflected law-and-order success, not criminal conduct.

In a statement, Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro strongly rejected the criticisms of Kaufman against the Marcos administration.

"Kaufman has the temerity to accuse President Marcos of trying to neutralize Duterte's legacy. That is preposterous. He seems to be the one suffering from severe cognitive impairment, and not his client, because he tremendously forgets the timeline, since the crimes against humanity cases were filed before the International Criminal Court in 2017, when President Marcos Jr. was still a private citizen," Castro said.

"In addition, one of the counsels, Silvestre Bello III, admitted that Duterte killed someone by throwing him out of a helicopter. He should learn the facts of his case rather than focus on political rhetoric," she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)