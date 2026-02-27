Kaufman: Vigilante killings continue under Marcos admin

“Clearly, I’m forced to ask myself whether anyone on the other side of this room has thought of investigating the Marcos regime and the related phenomenon and holding someone accountable,” he added.

Kaufman said based on the report of the Dahas Project by the University of the Philippines (UP), 160 out of 342 killings during the first year of the Marcos administration involves state agents.

He said the report also noted the increase from 342 to 362 killings from July 2023 to June 2024.

He said 34 percent of the killings involved state agents.

Kaufman said what is more mind boggling for him is the apparent silence of human rights groups, especially the drug war victims, who were calling for accountability for the killings under the Duterte administration.

“Or is it of no consequence now that Mr. Duterte is sitting in the ICC detention center?” he asked.

Duterte is being charged with the following crimes:

* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period (2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children.

* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims.

* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims.

Kaufman maintained that there is “no smoking gun” tying Duterte directly to murders cited in the case.

He told the ICC’s Pre-trial Chamber I that none of the prosecution’s witnesses in the 49 incidents alleged in the charges will testify they received a direct order from Duterte to “go out and kill someone.”

Kaufman emphasized that the ICC requires proof of a causal nexus, a direct connection between statements or orders and specific killings, which they argue the prosecution has not shown.

“There is no smoking gun in this case, and it is not for want of a desperate attempt to find one on the part of the prosecution with all their leading questions when they interviewed their criminal cooperating witnesses,” Kaufman said.