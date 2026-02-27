Kaufman: Vigilante killings continue under Marcos admin

NICHOLAS Kaufman, defense counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) if there is an effort to look into the “vigilante killings” in the Philippines during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
During the submissions of merits on the third day of the ICC confirmation of charges hearings for Duterte over the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his drug war, Kaufman cited the continuous killings perpetrated by state agents in the Philippines even after the 80-year-old former President stepped down from office.
“Clearly, I’m forced to ask myself whether anyone on the other side of this room has thought of investigating the Marcos regime and the related phenomenon and holding someone accountable,” he added.
Kaufman said based on the report of the Dahas Project by the University of the Philippines (UP), 160 out of 342 killings during the first year of the Marcos administration involves state agents.
He said the report also noted the increase from 342 to 362 killings from July 2023 to June 2024.
He said 34 percent of the killings involved state agents.
Kaufman said what is more mind boggling for him is the apparent silence of human rights groups, especially the drug war victims, who were calling for accountability for the killings under the Duterte administration.
“Or is it of no consequence now that Mr. Duterte is sitting in the ICC detention center?” he asked.
Duterte is being charged with the following crimes:
* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period (2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children.
* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims.
* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims.
Kaufman maintained that there is “no smoking gun” tying Duterte directly to murders cited in the case.
He told the ICC’s Pre-trial Chamber I that none of the prosecution’s witnesses in the 49 incidents alleged in the charges will testify they received a direct order from Duterte to “go out and kill someone.”
Kaufman emphasized that the ICC requires proof of a causal nexus, a direct connection between statements or orders and specific killings, which they argue the prosecution has not shown.
“There is no smoking gun in this case, and it is not for want of a desperate attempt to find one on the part of the prosecution with all their leading questions when they interviewed their criminal cooperating witnesses,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman said the claim of the prosecution that Duterte launched a widespread and systematic attack in line with his drug war “is not just incomprehensible; it is quite bizarre.”
He noted that the witnesses of the prosecution explained that the word “neutralize” during police operations means lawful restraint and not to kill.
“Witnesses P1158 and P1170 explained that neutralizing means to arrest or to incarcerate through legal means. It did not mean to kill,” said Kaufman.
“Witnesses P1050 and P1174 confirmed that lethal force arose only where a suspect’s resistance placed an officer’s life at risk, reflecting the ordinary doctrine of self-defense,” he added.
The former chief PNP now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who was identified as co-perpetrator of Duterte, also clarified that neutralization means arrest, the defense counsel said.
Kaufman noted that under the police procedural manual, neutralization is defined as a “police intervention in strict accord with the use of force continuum and/or principle of proportionality on the use of force to contain or stop the unlawful aggression of the offender.”
He also cited a Supreme Court observation that the term has been included in the 2014 PNP revised manual on anti-illegal drug operations and investigation.
“The court further clarified that the mere inclusion of the term in a circular does not render that instrument unconstitutional, especially when the circular mandates compliance with internationally-accepted legal principles, public policy, and the full observance of human rights,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman tagged the prosecution’s “star-witnesses” who were brought to them on a silver platter as “self-confessed murderers.”
“I do not think that I would be alone either in believing that there is something morally repugnant or even questionable, from a public policy standpoint, to shield not only one but a number of murderers from prosecution at the ICC just in an attempt to nail Rodrigo Duterte,” he said.
The chamber has decided to redact part of the hearing in the live broadcast due to the defense’s disclosure of information like positions held and nicknames that could lead to the identification of victims and witnesses.
Kaufman described the case as built on weak, circumstantial evidence rather than concrete proof.
He reiterated that Duterte’s controversial speeches, central to the prosecution’s narrative, do not prove intent to kill, describing them as “colorful” and “crusty” but not directly instructive of murder.
Kaufman maintained that the prosecution’s claim of an overarching “common plan” to target the civilian population was not proven and thus cannot establish Duterte’s liability. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)