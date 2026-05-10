Kaufman withdrawing as Duterte’s ICC defense counsel 

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to receive a new legal representative before the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the withdrawal of British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman as defense counsel in the case against the former Philippine leader.

In a statement, Kaufman said his engagement with Duterte was limited to the pretrial stage under a specific contractual arrangement.

“I was hired on a specific contract for the pretrial phase for the period of one year, or the conclusion of the confirmation hearing whichever the sooner,” Kaufman said.

He explained that responsibility for Duterte’s ongoing legal affairs, including the selection and recommendation of legal counsel, has now been transferred to Duterte’s longtime partner Honeylet Avancena and their daughter Veronica Duterte.

According to Kaufman, Duterte is scheduled to meet the lawyer chosen to take over his defense team.

“The former President will meet the counsel who has been selected for him today to make his acquaintance,” he said.

Kaufman added that should Duterte formally approve the appointment before ICC Registry staff on Monday morning, judges of the ICC Trial Chamber are expected to approve his withdrawal either on the same day or shortly thereafter.

While Kaufman did not publicly identify the incoming lawyer, he described the replacement counsel as highly experienced in ICC litigation and accustomed to handling prominent international cases.

“The new counsel has a wealth of experience at the ICC and, like me, has represented high profile clients,” Kaufman said.

He also assured continuity in Duterte’s legal defense, saying he intends to assist in the transition process.

“I have of course informed him that I will provide him with any assistance that he should require when taking over. That is my duty and, given that I know the new counsel well, it will be highly efficient,” he added.

Kaufman’s expected withdrawal comes at a critical stage in Duterte’s ICC proceedings, as the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I confirmed on April 23, 2026 all the three charges against Duterte.

Duterte faces allegations linked to his administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign, which has been the subject of an ICC investigation on alleged crimes against humanity.

Duterte is being charged with the following crimes:

* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period 2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children

* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims

* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims.

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)