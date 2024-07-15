Kenneth Cabungcal's ‘The PageanTRY’: A legacy in the making

KENNETH Cabungcal, the Philippines' representative to Man of The World 2024, has a special project in the works.

During his send-off press presentation, Cabungcal shared his heartwarming story about "The PageanTRY," his upcoming book that aims to inspire and guide aspiring male pageant contestants.

"I believe destiny has placed me here to contribute to pageantry, especially by elevating male pageant," he said. "During my preparation, I felt inspired to create something to share my journey. I want to inspire people with my stories, struggles, and learnings. Also, I'd like to amplify inspiring experiences of other kings and queens as well."

"The PageanTRY" will serve as a valuable resource for beginners, encouraging them to explore the world of pageantry and showcase their potential.

Cabungcal believes in the power of pageantry to foster personal growth and hopes to share that transformative experience with others.

He aims to use the book's proceeds to support pageant organizations, aspiring contestants, and his advocacy for less privileged children.

"To God be all the glory for guiding me through this journey," Cabungcal said. (Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU intern)