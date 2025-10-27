Kim Atienza expresses gratitude for outpouring of support after daughter’s passing

TV personality Kim Atienza expressed his heartfelt thanks to those who offered condolences and messages of comfort following the passing of his daughter, Emman.

“Thank you so much for all the messages of comfort to the family. We may not be able to reply but we appreciate you all,” Kim wrote in a social media post.

The Atienza family announced the heartbreaking news on October 24, 2025.

Kim also shared that Emman’s remains will be brought home soon, adding, “Details of the wake in Manila will follow. Emman will be home.”

Messages of love and prayers continue to pour in for the Atienza family from friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult time. (SunStar Cebu)