Kim Chiu’s sister arrested for qualified theft

Police arrested businesswoman Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu, sister of actress-host Kim Chiu, on Sunday, September 20, 2026, for 124 counts of qualified theft.

Lakam, 45, was served a warrant of arrest in Barangay Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City, at around 4 p.m.

The warrant, issued by Branch 84 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, carried a total recommended bail of P5.838 million.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Lakam was the No. 6 most wanted person of the Kamuning Police Station.

She is currently under the custody of QCPD Station 10 for documentation and proper disposition.

“No matter who the person is, a valid warrant of arrest must be enforced in accordance with the law. The QCPD will continue its intelligence-driven operations to locate wanted persons and bring them before the proper authorities,” QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Olazo said.

Kim filed the charges against her sister in December 2025 after discovering alleged serious financial discrepancies in their business partnerships, which she had entrusted to Lakam to manage.

Kim said with a heavy heart, she decided to pursue charges against her older sister to protect not only the company but also the livelihoods of its employees and the integrity of everything she had built. (TPM)