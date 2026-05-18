Kim Robert de Leon appointed as new DBM secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Kim Robert de Leon as the new secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced the appointment of De Leon, who held key positions in government, including as DBM undersecretary, handling the Organization and Systems Improvement and Information and Communications Technology Groups, and as undersecretary for Administration and Finance under the Department of Transportation.

Castro said Marcos recognized De Leon’s work in fiscal management organizational reform, and digital transformation.

He said De Leon, who is currently the youngest member of the Cabinet, graduated as magna cum laude and valedictorian from the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance (UP-NCPAG).

De Leon also topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination and holds master’s degrees in Urban and Regional Planning and Public Safety Administration with academic honors.

He also obtained a Certificate in Business Process Management from the Queensland University of Technology in 2021 under the Australia Awards Scholarship Program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)