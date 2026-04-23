Kitty Duterte: FPRRD's legacy endures despite ICC setback

Veronica “Kitty” Duterte said former president Rodrigo Duterte will remain in the hearts of his supporters despite recent legal developments, following her visit to him in The Hague.

In a message shared after the visit, Kitty expressed confidence in her father’s resilience, saying, “He will live longer than you think,” even as the International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber denied his legal team’s jurisdictional appeal on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

She also described public figures like her father as inherently polarizing, noting that the most prominent leaders are often both strongly supported and heavily criticized.

Kitty emphasized that the former President’s legacy would endure, saying it lives on “in the minds and in the hearts of every Filipino he has saved,” and among millions who continue to support him.

“So remember this: no matter how much you hate PRRD, there will always be someone—no scratch that! There will be always millions—who love him just as much, or even more. If you think you will win, you will not—because either way, invictus," said Kitty. | RJL

