Kleptos, corrupt are the 'real criminals'

INSTEAD of being sidetracked by the riot in Mendiola, Manila, the government should focus on the "real criminals" on the issue of corruption, said religious group "One Faith. One Nation. One Voice."

In a statement, the group said it is imperative for the government to stay focused on the corruption-ridden flood control projects, instead of the violence that happened between a group of protesters and the police.

"Labeling the youth as hooligans misses the point entirely. The real criminals are the architects and defenders of this kleptocracy. They must be held accountable for the betrayal of our nation," said the group’s convenor Bishop Gerardo Alminaza.

"Their cries reveal the injustice of a kleptocracy that has stolen not only public funds but also their future," he added.

In turn, the prelate said those that were arrested must immediately undergo proper inquest proceedings, as required by law, or else be freed without delay.

"Anything less is a violation of due process and further proof of the abuse of power that our people are protesting against," he said.

"Already battered by poverty, flooding, and neglect, these youth deserve compassion, not condemnation," added Alminaza.

At least 216 individuals, including 89 minors, were arrested by the police in connection with the violent protest actions in Mendiola last Sunday.

This was the result of the protest actions in Mendiola that turned violent when black-clad, masked individuals had multiple physical confrontations with the police.

In a brief statement, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David said the incident in Mendiola was unfortunate.

"Nakakalungkot ang nangyaring karahasan sa Mendiola rally," said David.

He said this is especially since this was not the intention of the "Trillion Peso March," which was largely supported by the CBCP.

The Cardinal stressed that the mass protest action was intended to seek accountability and justice in a peaceful manner.

"Let us not give in to provocations or violence. What is more important is our collective stand -- firm but peaceful -- for accountability and integrity in government," said David.

To note, the "Trillion Peso March" was mainly held in Luneta Park and at the People Power Monument. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)