Kobe Bryant’s dad, Jellybean, dead at 69

JOE "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69, La Salle University announced on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

According to longtime Philadelphia-area basketball coach Fran Dunphy, Bryant suffered a massive stroke recently.

La Salle University expressed its sadness over the loss of the basketball legend, describing Bryant as a "beloved member of the Explorer family."

His nephew, La Salle men's basketball assistant coach John Cox, said: "I am heartbroken by the sudden loss of my uncle."

Bryant was a basketball star during his time at La Salle, where he played from 1973 to 1975 and was a key member of the 1975 East Coast Conference Championship team. He was a two-time First Team All-Big 5 selection and led La Salle to a 22-7 record in 1975, earning the MVP award at the Sugar Bowl Classic.

Joe Bryant's passing came just over four years after the tragic death of his son, Kobe, and granddaughter Gigi in a helicopter crash in 2020. (Rachel Gabiola, NWSSU intern)