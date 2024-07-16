'KOJC members' providing info on Quiboloy's whereabouts

SEVERAL individuals claiming to be members of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) are providing tips to the police on the possible location of its fugitive leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In an interview with reporters Monday, July 15, 2024, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said they are receiving hundreds of information from various sources, including members of the KOJC, especially after a bounty of P10 million was placed on Quiboloy's head and P1 million each on his co-accused.

He said they are looking carefully into each of the tips as some may be true while some may be intended to mislead investigators.

"Meron pero we have to filter kasi magmula nung nag ano (offer ng reward) tayo. May iba dyan manloloko e, we have to filter this," said Abalos.

Quiboloy and his co-accused, Paulene, Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy have two standing arrest warrants, in which one was issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court for child and sexual assault, while the other by the Pasig City Regional Trail Court for human trafficking.

Quiboloy's co-accused surrendered and settled the bail set by the Davao court worth P260,000 each for their temporary freedom.

The Pasig court, however, recommended no bail.

Last week, police arrested Paulene Canada in her residence following a tip from a concerned citizen.

Earlier, Abalos expressed confidence that through continuous efforts, Quiboloy's world has drawn smaller.

"Sa aming nakikita sa ngayon, nandiyan lang yan. Nandito lang sa Pilipinas and we will assure you this as what we have assured you before lumiliit na ang Pilipinas para sa kanya, lumiliit na ito. Ganyan gumalaw ang pulis ang military. Saan ka na magtatago niyan," he said.

Quiboloy earlier said he will not let anyone catch him alive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)