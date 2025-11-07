Konektadong Pinoy law ensures access to reliable internet service

MANILA – Access to affordable, faster, and reliable internet service has been ensured following the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Konektadong Pinoy (KP) Act or Republic Act 12234.

The IRR was signed on Wednesday by Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Executive Director Kenneth Tanate and lawyer Alfred Francis Gallegos from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), DEPDev said in a press release Friday.

It will take effect 15 calendar days after publication, it said.

DEPDev said the “IRR establishes performance standards and cybersecurity safeguards to ensure that internet services are not only accessible but also safe and dependable.”

It said “smaller and community-based providers will also benefit from simplified registration and streamlined processes, making it easier for them to bring connectivity to areas that have long been underserved.”

Citing Balisacan’s speech during the ceremonial signing ceremony at the DICT office in Quezon City, the press release said the said law “is ultimately about more than infrastructure and regulation.”

“It is about people. It is about ensuring that students can learn that small enterprises can thrive, and that local governments can deliver better public services,” he said. “Connectivity is not merely convenient. It is essential to socioeconomic participation and central to enabling innovation, education, and progress.”

The KP Act is in line with DEPDev’s policy advocacy work, including the 2024 Policy Note on Open Access in Data Transmission. (With a report from Joann Villanueva/PNA)