Kontra Daya: Duterte Youth DQ not enough to correct party-list system

GIVEN the massive problem faced by the party-list system, poll watchdog Kontra Daya believes the disqualification of Duterte Youth is not enough to bring forth change.

In a statement, Kontra Daya said the party-list system remains in need for reform despite the long sought disqualification of Duterte Youth.

"While we welcome this move by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the fact remains that our party-list system remains flawed," said Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao.

He said this is because the party-list system continues to be exploited by big business interests and political dynasties, such as Ako Bicol.

"Party-list groups like Ako Bicol, which is currently under fire for failed flood control projects, still won in the polls despite not representing any marginalized groups," the group noted.

Last September 30, the Comelec issued the Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment on the decision to cancel the registration of Duterte Youth, which was entitled to three seats in the House of Representatives.

In its place are the first nominees of Abono, Ang Probinsyano, and Murang Kuryente party-list groups, which were proclaimed by the Comelec last October 2.

Kontra Daya, then, renewed its call for massive reforms to be done with the party-list system.

"We reiterate our call for a reform in the party-list system. It should serve its original purpose of representing and serving the marginalized sectors, and not the interests of politicians and businesses," Arao said.

To recall, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III filed Senate Bill 192, which seeks to amend the Party-List System Act of 1995. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)