Kontra Daya pushes for poll offense cases vs Marcos, Duterte campaign donors

POLL watchdog Kontra Daya is pushing for the filing of election offense cases against the campaign donors of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during the May 2022 national and local elections.

In its complaint, groups led by Kontra Daya asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to conduct preliminary investigation against Rodolfo D. Hilot Jr., president of Rudhil Construction Enterprises Inc., and Glenn Y. Escandor, president of Esdevco Realty Corp. and Genesis 88 Construction Inc., for alleged violations of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

"The law is clear: government contractors are prohibited from funding electoral campaigns to prevent conflicts of interest and undue influence in governance," Kontra Daya said.

But aside from the campaign donors, the group also included in the complaint Marcos and Durtere for supposedly receiving prohibited campaign donations.

Kontra Daya said it is unlawful for candidates to receive contributions from prohibited sources.

"This case highlights both sides of liability -- the act of giving and the act of receiving prohibited contributions. Accountability must apply to all parties involved," said Kontra Daya.

Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code provides that "no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by natural and juridical persons, who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions or instrumentalities, with goods or services or to perform construction or other works."

Citing data from the State of Contribution and Expenditures (Soce) of Marcos, Hilot was found to have donated to Marcos P20 million during the 2022 elections.

On the other hand, Escandor contributed a total of P19.9 million based on the Soce of Duterte.

"We call on the Comelec to conduct a full and impartial investigation; determine liability under Section 95(c); and pursue appropriate action for election offenses," said Kontra Daya. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)