Korean help desk launched in Angeles City

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A Korean help desk has been inaugurated at Angeles City Police Station 4 on Thursday to strengthen public safety and support services for the growing Korean community in the area.

Republic of Korea Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa, Undersecretary Gilberto DC Cruz, Executive Director of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and Choi Jong Pil, president of the Korean Association in Angeles City, joined the ceremony, along with leaders from several Korean organizations.

The initiative offers a dedicated platform where Korean nationals can request police assistance, report crimes, and get safety guidance.

It highlights the ongoing partnership between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Korean community in Angeles City, a center for Korean residents and tourists.

Lee expressed appreciation to the Philippine government and the PNP for their support.

“This help desk will foster stronger ties and ensure the welfare of Koreans living in the city,” he said during the program launch.

Cruz described the effort as a significant step in building stronger community relations.

“This help desk is not just about security —it is about trust, cooperation, and the shared goal of building safer communities for everyone,” he said.

Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) director, Brig. General Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr., commended the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting inclusive policing.

“The establishment of the Korean Help Desk is proof of the police’s dedication to making all communities, both local and foreign, respected and protected,” he said.

Local police officials assured that the help desk will be staffed with trained personnel capable of providing immediate and culturally sensitive assistance. (PNA)