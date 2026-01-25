Korean national wanted for rape nabbed at NAIA

POLICE arrested a Korean national who was under the most wanted list for a rape case, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday, January 24, 2025.

In a statement, the PNP said the suspect was taken into custody upon the service of the arrest warrant issued by the court with no bail recommended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Friday, January 23.

The PNP said the arrest is part of the agency’s commitment to ensure that individuals accused of grave offenses are brought before the law, particularly in cases involving personal violence.

“It also reflects the sustained police presence in strategic locations such as international airports, where strict monitoring is essential to prevent suspects from eluding justice,” it said.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. underscored the importance of accountability as he reiterated the organization’s duty to protect the public.

“This arrest demonstrates that the PNP respects and enforces the authority of the courts at all times. Walang sinuman ang maaaring umiwas sa pananagutan,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that justice is pursued and that victims are given the protection they deserve. Patuloy naming gagampanan ang aming tungkulin para sa kaligtasan ng mamamayan,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)