‘Kristine’ death toll rises to 116

THE number of deaths due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine has increased to 116, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday, October 28, 2024.

In a situation report, the NDRRMC said that of the 116 reported fatalities, mostly in Calabarzon and Bicol region, 10 have been validated.

It said 39 more individuals were reported missing, mostly from Calabarzon.

The disaster bureau said the number of affected families due to the effects of Kristine went up to 1,662,416 or 6,717,755 individuals in 17 regions across the country.

It said 980,355 individuals are still in evacuation centers.

The government has already provided more than P658 million worth of assistance, which includes food and non-food items.

A total of 160 cities or municipalities were placed under a state of calamity.

The damage to infrastructure, which includes roads, bridges, government and flood control facilities, schools, utility service and health facilities, among others, totaled to P1,540,867,176.63.

The disaster bureau said 31 percent of the damaged road sections and bridges were still not passable to any kind of vehicles.

The damage to agriculture was estimated at P2,511,311,710.94, affecting over 58,500 farmers and fisherfolk and 51,942 hectares of crops. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)