‘Kristine’ death toll rises to 125

NINE more individuals died due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine, bringing the total number of fatalities to 125, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

In a situation report, the NDRRMC said that of the 125 reported deaths, 14 were validated.

It said 28 more individuals are still missing while 115 were injured.

Kristine, which brought massive flooding and landslides in various communities, affected over seven million individuals, or more than 1.7 million families.

Nearly one million individuals are still in evacuation centers.

A total of 83,777 houses were reported damaged, while the worth of damage to infrastructure -- roads, bridges, government and flood control facilities, schools, utility service and health facilities -- stood at P1,543,099,260.74.

The damage to agriculture was estimated at P2,835,409,856.32, affecting 65,121 farmers and fisherfolk and more than 61 hectares of crops. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)