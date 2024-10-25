'Kristine' death toll rises to 46

THE death toll due to Tropical Storm Kristine has increased to 46, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said Friday, October 25, 2024.

As of 7 a.m., data from the OCD showed 46 fatalities: one each in La Union, Zambales, and Zamboanga del Sur; 15 in Calabarzon; and 28 in the Bicol Region.

The majority of the fatalities were caused by drowning after victims were swept away by floodwaters.

It also reported 20 missing individuals in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Central Visayas.

In a speech on Friday, as he presided over an inter-agency meeting on the updates on the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed sympathy for the victims of the weather system.

“I would like to express my sympathy for our fellow Filipinos who have become victims of Tropical Storm Kristine. We are grateful for the resilience, leadership, and proactive measures undertaken by our local government units which has saved many, many lives,” Marcos said.

“Unfortunately, Kristine is just a sample of how frequent our storms and cyclones have become. It used to be a hundred-year occurrence but is now happening at greater frequency and ferocity due to climate change,” he added.

Marcos gave instructions to concerned government agencies to ensure the immediate and continuous delivery of assistance to the over two million individuals affected by Kristine. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)