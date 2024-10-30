'Kristine' destruction kills 145

MORE individuals were reported dead due to the destruction of Tropical Storm Kristine.

In a situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said as of 8 a.m. of Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the number of reported deaths due to Kristine has increased to 145, or 20 more than Tuesday’s count.

The number of missing individuals also went up to 37 from 28 on October 29.

The number of injured remained at 115.

The disaster bureau said the number of individuals who remained in evacuation centers went down to 761,010 from almost one million.

The damage to infrastructure caused by the destruction of Kristine has increased to over P3.6 billion, while the cost of damage to agriculture stood at almost P2.9 billion, affecting more than 66,800 farmers and nearly 62,300 hectares of crops.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said together with other concerned government agencies, rescue, retrieval, and relief operations are still ongoing, especially in severely affected communities.

She said police personnel are taking part in the clearing of roads, especially where some have thick mud left by the massive flooding. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)