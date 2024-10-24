‘Kristine’ leaves P10-M initial agri damage in Bicol

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center has recorded almost PHP 10 million worth of initial damage to agriculture in the Bicol region due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

“Based on the initial assessment of the DA Regional Field Office in Bicol Region, damage and losses have been reported in rice and corn amounting to PHP9.75 million affecting 234 farmers,” the DA-DRRM said in a statement late Wednesday.

Around 598 metric tons (MT) in 209 hectares of rice and corn plantation were reported damaged, with rice production losses placed at 203 MT amounting to PHP9.6 million in Camarines Norte.

The corn sector, meanwhile, incurred 7.50 MT in losses in Camarines Sur worth PHP167,000.

The DA assured interventions to affected farmers including the distribution of agricultural inputs for rice, corn, and high-value crops including seedlings, drugs, and biologics; PHP25,000 loanable amount per farmer payable for three years with zero interest; and indemnification of insured farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Industry (PCIC). (PNA)