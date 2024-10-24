‘Kristine’ makes landfall in Isabela; TCWS no. 3 still up in N. Luzon

MANLA – Parts of Northern Luzon remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name Trami) made landfall in Isabela province early Thursday morning, the weather bureau said.

The severe tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with increased gustiness of up to 160 kph. It was last tracked near Tumauini, Isabela moving 15 kph.

Storm-force winds will prevail in areas under TCWS No. 3: southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Iguig, Tuao), Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia), Benguet, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Cuyapo, Nampicuan), the northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Clemente, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Victoria), the northern portion of Zambales (Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Masinloc), Pangasinan, La Union, and the central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan).

Gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 2: Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Apayao, the rest of Abra, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the rest of Tarlac, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands, and Lubang Island.

Areas under (TCWS) No. 1, which will experience strong winds are: Batanes, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, Roxas) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Guimaras, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Pulupandan, Bacolod City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Enrique B. Magalona, Manapla, City of Victorias, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava), the northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Tabuelan, Tabogon) including Bantayan Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Oras, Can-Avid, Maslog, San Policarpo, Taft, Dolores, Jipapad, Arteche, Sulat), and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, San Miguel, Babatngon, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Leyte, Villaba, Tabango)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the cyclone and the northeasterly windflow will cause strong to gale-force gusts over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA added a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge up to 3.0 m. above normal tide levels in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Zambales, and Quezon.

Gale warning is still hoisted over the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas.

Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. PAGASA advised mariners to remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Kristine is forecast to cross Northern Luzon over the next 12 hours and may emerge over the waters west of Ilocos Region Thursday afternoon or evening.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, PAGASA said. (PNA)