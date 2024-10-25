‘Kristine’ nears exit

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon or evening but Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted in 18 areas of Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Kristine was located 255 km. west-northwest of Bacnotan, La Union, or 255 km. west-southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near its center, with gusts of up to 115 kph, Kristine was moving west-northwestward at 15 kph, and was forecast to leave the PAR over the West Philippine Sea.

“In the extended outlook, there is a developing forecast situation wherein Kristine will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow (Saturday), loop counterclockwise on Sunday and Monday, then move eastward for the remainder of the forecast period,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

“However, this scenario heavily depends on the behavior of the tropical cyclone east of the PAR region and the behavior of other synoptic weather systems surrounding Kristine while over the West Philippine Sea.”

PAGASA weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said the weather bureau is monitoring a tropical depression outside the PAR, which is expected to enter PAR over the weekend and will be locally named "Leon."

As of 10 a.m., the tropical depression was located 2,235 km. east of Eastern Visayas, moving northwest at 20 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near its center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

TCWS No. 2 is hoisted in the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Bataan.

TCWS No. 1 is up in Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, the rest of Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Burias Island.

TCWS No. 1 is also raised in Visayas, particularly the northern portion of Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique, including Caluya Islands.

PAGASA said there is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge with peak heights of 1 meter to 2 meters above normal tide levels over the next 48 hours in the coastal localities of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales. (PNA)