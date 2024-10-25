'Kristine' to exit PAR, expected to return next week

WHILE Tropical Storm Kristine is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2024, it is anticipated to return over the weekend due to the influence of another weather system.

In a press briefing, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said that despite exiting PAR, Kristine will continue to affect the western portion of the country due to its wide radius of around 700 to 750 kilometers and its extent of around 1,400 kilometers (km).

He said Kristine is expected to slow down upon reaching the eastern section of Central Vietnam over the upcoming weekend and may return within PAR, moving towards the landmass of Luzon on Monday, October 28.

“Inaasahan nga na magiging severe tropical storm ito habang ito ay nasa may karagatan at ang pagpihit nitong si Bagyong Kristine ay impluwensya ng isa pang bagyo na nasa labas pa ng ating PAR,” said Estareja.

(It is expected to become a severe tropical storm while over the ocean, and the trajectory of Tropical Storm Kristine is influenced by another storm outside our PAR.)

As of 8 a.m. the tropical depression (TD), which may cause the return of Kristine to PAR, was spotted 2,245 km east of Eastern Visayas packed with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Estareja said the TD, which will be named “Leon” once it turns into a tropical cyclone, may enter PAR by Sunday, October 27.

“Maaaring pagsapit ng Linggo pumasok nga PAR itong nasabing tropical depression. Maaaring by then tropical storm or severe tropical storm na po ito at kikilos pa-west northwest. Pagsapit ng early next week nasa parting hilaga na po ito ng Philippine Sea,” Estareja said.

(By Sunday, this tropical depression may enter the PAR. By then, it could be a tropical storm or severe tropical storm, moving west-northwest. By early next week, it is expected to be in the northern part of the Philippine Sea.)

By Wednesday, October 30, tropical storm Leon may slow down while moving over the eastern portion of extreme northern Luzon and may slightly recurve towards the eastern section of Taiwan.

It is expected to exit PAR by the end of the first week of November.

“Kapag umabot sa less than 1,400 kilometers ang layo ng dalawang bagyo at mananatili pa rin silang malakas as in tropical storm minimum then maaaring magkaroon po tayo ng Fujiwara effect o ‘yung interaction ng paghatak ng dalawang bagtyo sa isa’t isa,” said Estareja.

(When the distance between the two storms is less than 1,400 kilometers and they remain strong, at least as tropical storms, we may experience the Fujiwara effect, which is the interaction of the two storms pulling on each other.)

“Kaya naman possible magkaroon ng pagikot at pagpihit po ng movement nitong dalawang bagyo pero hindi naman po ito magtatagal and eventually lalayo na rin sa ating kalupaan itong si bagyong tatawagin nating leon at hihina na rin si bagyong Kristine by first week of November,” he added.

(Therefore, it is possible for the movements of these two storms to rotate and shift, but this will not last long. Eventually, Typhoon Leon will move away from our land, and Typhoon Kristine will weaken by the first week of November.)

The weather bureau is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) in the northern portion of the tropical depression.

The LPA is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and may turn into a trough of the tropical depression.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) number 2 is still hoisted over the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Abulug, Pamplona), the Babuyan Islands, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Bataan (Morong, Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Bagac, Orani, Samal, Abucay, City of Balanga) due to Kristine.

Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, the rest of Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Burias Island, the northern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay), and the northern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan) including Caluya Islands are under TCWS No. 1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)