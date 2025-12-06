La Niña to continue throuxgh Q1 2026, says PAGASA

MANILA – The state weather bureau on Friday confirmed that a short-lived La Niña has developed in the tropical Pacific and is expected to remain weak but present until the first quarter of 2026.

"La Niña is usually associated with above-normal rainfall conditions across most areas of the country during the last quarter of the year and early months of the following year," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

But it added that there are high chances of above-normal rainfall from December 2025 to February 2026 that could result in floods, flash floods and rain-induced landslides.

Additionally, an increased chance of tropical cyclone activity within the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the period is also likely. (PNA)