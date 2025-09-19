Labor Attaché Maglanque home 'within next few days'

LABOR Attaché to Los Angeles (LA) Macy Monique Maglanque is expected to return home "within the next few days" after a recall order was issued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In an online media briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are already expecting the listed president of the MBB Global Properties Corporation, which has been linked to the anomalous flood control projects, to return home very soon.

"As far as we know, she is on her way back soon. We won't give her so much time. Her expected arrival is within next few days as the recall order has been issued," said Cacdac.

"We expect her to be home in the next few days," he added.

The DMW chief said Maglanque even tried to oppose the recall order after filing a Motion for Reconsideration (MR).

"She filed a Motion for Reconsideration but we denied it outright. So that's what actually delayed her return a bit," said Cacdac.

Last week, Cacdac revealed that he issued a recall order for Maglanque after her name was mentioned by Senator Panfilo Lacson during his second privilege speech on the flood control controversy.

Cacdac had said the move is a "procedural step" to allow Maglanque to personally respond to the allegations in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)