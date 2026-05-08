Labor Day job fairs yield 10% hiring rate across 95 sites

ONLY 10 percent of the jobseekers who participated in the 124th Labor Day job fairs have successfully found employment after they were hired-on-the-spot (Hots).

In a statement on Friday, May 8, 2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the 95 job fair sites saw a 10.28 percent Hots rate last May 1.

"In total, 60,902 job seekers participated in job fairs held across 95 sites nationwide," said DOLE.

"There were a total of 6,261 job seekers, who were hired on the spot during the nationwide job fairs," it added.

Among those hired last May 1 were production operators, cashiers, service crew, sales associates, baggers, teachers, housekeepers, store crew, clerks, and office staff.

According to DOLE Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto Bitonio, the department intends to continue holding job fairs on a regular basis.

"Jobseekers no longer need to travel to complete pre-employment requirements. Less costs and faster transactions for everyone," said Bitonio.

He also said they have partnered with the Civil Service Commission in a bid to expand job seekers' access to employment opportunities in the public sector.

"From now on, the areas of opportunity and choices brought about by job fairs will expand because government vacancies shall now be included," said Bitonio.

From July 2022 to February 2026, DOLE data shows that more than 6,600 job fairs were held nationwide, and have drawn over 1.5 million job seekers, of which more than 250,000 individuals were hired on the spot. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)