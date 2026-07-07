Labor eyes P100 wage hike for Central Visayas workers

WORKERS in Central Visayas are currently pushing for a P100 wage increase even as the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 has begun holding its public consultations on the determination of a new minimum wage rate.

In a statement, the Central Visayas wage board disclosed that several wage petitions were formally presented during the public consultation held last June 25.

"Leading the labor sector’s proposals is Partido Manggagawa (PM), which filed a petition seeking an immediate across-the-board P100 emergency wage increase," said the RTWPB 7.

It related that there are also wage petitions seeking for a wage hike as high as P660.

"The Cebu Chapter of the BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien) submitted a petition seeking a uniform regional minimum wage of P1,200 per day," said the Central Visayas wage board.

RTWPB 7 vice chairperson Esperanza Melgar, then, assured all stakeholders that they will thoroughly evaluate all relevant economic indicators and possible scenarios as part of the wage determination process.

"Public consultations are being conducted to gather stakeholders’ views and sentiments regarding the wage increase proposals, particularly in light of the petitions filed before the Board," said Melgar.

To note, the last wage order in Central Visayas took effect back in October 4, 2025, which set the minimum pay rate between P500 to P540. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)