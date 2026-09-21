Labor groups press DOLE over stalled NCR wage hike

SEVERAL members of the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) stormed the main office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday afternoon, September 21, 2026, in a bid to press for the wage hike for Metro Manila workers.

According to KMU, the inaction of DOLE over the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) wage order is unacceptable, especially considering the need for it by the workers and their families.

"Under the leadership of (DOLE Secretary Francis) Tolentino - in collusion with capitalists - the meager wage increase was slashed and blocked amidst a severe crisis," said KMU.

The labor group said their lightning rally forms part of the mass actions set during Monday's observance of the anniversary of Martial Law.

"Workers will join the broad ranks of the people at Liwasang Bonifacio against the corrupt, oppressive, fascist, and puppet Marcos regime," said KMU.

Meanwhile, the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) noted how an estimated P3.3 billion in additional wages have already been lost by Metro Manila workers amid the continued imposition of the preliminary injunction by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) against the wage order of the NCR wage board.

In a statement, the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) said the amount of wages that workers would have received is significant especially amid the soaring prices of basic commodities.

"While the wage hike implementation remains pending, expenses continue to pile up. Those P3.3 billion represents money for food, transportation, medicine, and tuition that could have gone to workers' families," said Nagkaisa.

It said the P3.3 billion covers the period of July 25 to September 21 or 50 working days, excluding holidays.

Nagkaisa said the amount of P60 per day would have benefited 1.1 million minimum wage earners or P3,000 per worker.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB-NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 supposedly taking effect last July 25 while the second tranche of P25 increase will take effect on January 20, 2027.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 152 granted the petition for preliminary injunction against the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)