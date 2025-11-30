Labor officials visit family of Hong Kong OFW killed in fire

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) visited on Saturday night, November 29, 2025, the family of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed in the deadly fire that hit Hong Kong.

In a social media post, the DMW said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Owwa Administrator PY Caunan personally assured assistance to the OFW’s family.

"The Department of Migrant Workers continues to stand in solidarity with the grieving family and is ready to provide full assistance and support," said Cacdac.

"We shall ensure that the family is given full assistance and care from the government," he added.

Cacdac said the department is saddened by the OFW’s death in the fire in Tai Po.

"May the soul of our dearly departed OFW, a heroine who died while taking care of her employer’s five-year-old daughter, rest in God’s eternal embrace," said Cacdac.

On Wednesday, a massive blaze hit Hong Kong and is considered one of its deadliest fires in decades.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said there are a total of 79 safe and accounted-for Filipino nationals, one injured, and 12 for verification. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)