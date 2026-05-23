Labor sector presses for P200 NCR wage hike

LABOR groups have expressed support to the bid for a P200 minimum wage adjustment for Metro Manila workers citing the recent surge in prices of basic commodities and services as reason.

In separate statements, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) and the Partido Manggagawa (PM) both said such pay adjustment is necessary considering the record-high inflation brought by the recent crisis in the Middle East.

"If workers are suffering under the highest inflation, then, they likewise deserve the highest wage hike necessary to protect their family, sustain the economy, and restore their dignity," said the TUCP.

"Workers' livelihoods are under attack, so the wage board must respond quickly. When prices rise quickly, wages must also increase quickly," said PM.

The labor groups pushed for the P200 wage hike during the labor sector wage consultation held by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay City.

The NCR wage board held the wage consultation as part of its ongoing wage review process for Metro Manila workers.

At least 17 wage petitions have already been filed before the RTWPB-NCR.

After the labor sector, public consultation for the employers sector is eyed on May 28, while the public hearing shall be conducted on June 18.

It was on July 18, 2025 when the most recent wage order of the RTWPB-NCR took effect.

Wage Order No. NCR-26 raised the daily minimum pay in Metro Manila to P695. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)