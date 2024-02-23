Lack of minimum wage earner premium to cost PhilHealth P20B

AROUND P20 billion could be lost by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) if the proposal to remove the premium rate of minimum wage earners is fulfilled.

This was the disclosure of PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (P/CEO) Emmanuel Ledesma, saying they have estimated the amount that they would lose if minimum wage earners were no longer required to pay the premium rate.

"The premium contribution of 5.78 million minimum wage earners to PhilHealth is a total of P19.6 billion," said Ledesma in a press conference Friday, February 23, 2024.

"This means that roughly P20 billion will be lost by PhilHealth," he added.

The official, however, said the agency does not mind losing such an amount as it will not be enough to cripple their finances.

"At the end of the day, our heads will still be above water so we’ll still manage. Our cash position is good," said Ledesma.

For now, the head of the state-run health insurer said they are ready to hold dialogue with lawmakers regarding the proposal.

"We really welcome this move. Any move that will help the poor people and the indigents, of course, we are in full support," said Ledesma.

Earlier, Marikina Second District Representative Stella Luz Quimbo filed House Resolution No. 1595, which seeks to suspend PhilHealth premium contributions of all minimum wage earners nationwide.

The measure aims to provide "immediate financial relief to the country’s economically vulnerable workers." (HDT/SunStar Philippines)