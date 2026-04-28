Lacson defends Senate protocol in flood control probe

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee chair Panfilo Lacson on Monday defended the long-standing procedure in inviting House of Representatives members to hearings, stressing that inter-parliamentary courtesy must be observed in the inquiry into flood control anomalies.

Lacson said invitations to incumbent members of the House are coursed through the Office of the Speaker, in line with established practice under the bicameral system.

“Mula pa nung unang nagbukas ang Philippine Congress under a bicameral system, umiiral na ang inter-parliamentary courtesy between the two chambers (Since the Philippine Congress first operated under a bicameral system, inter-parliamentary courtesy between the two chambers has already been observed). That’s why the Senate always courses all invitations to congressmen through the Speaker,” Lacson said in a message to reporters.

He noted that the Blue Ribbon Committee already sent invitations through the proper channel at least twice, unless lawmakers voluntarily appear before the panel.

The clarification came after remarks by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who raised concerns over the conduct of the probe and declined to sign the partial committee report.

“Nakapagdududa 'yung pamamaraan. Hindi ko malaman … partial final report ba ito o partial provisional report? … wala namang nakapirma kung saan galing (The process is questionable. I could not determine whether it was a partial final or provisional report … there was no signature indicating its source),” Marcoleta said in a radio interview.

He said the report was provided only through a link for printing and bore a watermark without clear authorization, raising doubts on its origin and proper issuance.

Marcoleta stressed that more hearings and resource persons are needed before he could support the report.

He added that the investigation should be exhaustive before any conclusions are drawn.

“Kailangan na ma-close natin lahat … no stonesl unturned. 'Pag natukoy na natin lahat, pipirma na ako (We need to ensure everything is covered … no stone unturned. Once everything is established, I will sign),” Marcoleta said.

Marcoleta said recent statements by former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez suggest he may be ready to speak on the issue and should be invited by the Senate. (PNA)