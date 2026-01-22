Lacson eyes ex-DPWH chief as focus of next Blue Ribbon hearing

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee chair Panfilo Lacson said Thursday the panel is considering focusing its next hearing on unresolved issues involving former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

In radio interviews, Lacson said Bonoan still has several matters to explain, including what he described as a “pattern” of wrong grid coordinates in flood control projects reflected in a report earlier submitted to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“We can focus the next hearing on Bonoan to tackle other issues he can clarify. He is in the country so he can address the issues involving him,” Lacson said.

During the committee’s last hearing, Lacson noted that DPWH Undersecretaries Arthur Bisnar and Ricardo Bernabe III presented data showing that more than 86 percent of flood control projects carried incorrect grid coordinates.

He said that if only a small number of projects were affected, the errors could have been attributed to negligence, but the scale pointed to "deliberate action."

“With over 86 percent bearing wrong grid coordinates, we can say this is deliberate,” Lacson said.

The submission of incorrect data could have long-term implications, including the possible weakening of cases involving alleged ghost flood control projects, he added.

“For example, if a case is filed using data from the ‘Sumbong sa Pangulo’ website as evidence, the defense can question the website’s credibility. That is one possible long-term motive for submitting wrong data,” he said.

Lacson added that Bonoan could be cited in contempt and detained by the Senate if he becomes evasive in answering questions during the inquiry.

“He could be detained, not just issued an arrest warrant,” he said. (PNA)