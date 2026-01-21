Lacson: Flood control ‘minority report’ disrespects Senate rules

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee chair Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday said the so-called “minority report” on alleged flood control anomalies has no standing under Senate rules and undermines the authority of the committee.

Lacson said only a committee report approved by the majority may be officially reported out and taken up in plenary, adding that concerns from minority members should instead be raised through amendments once the main report is deliberated on the Senate floor.

“Respect begets respect. How will I, as Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, treat with respect a document that symbolizes disrespect toward the Blue Ribbon Committee and the entire Senate?” he said in an interview.

He added that evidence surfaced during the hearings has contributed to cases now pending before the courts.

Probe complements DOJ, Ombudsman cases

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros said the committe's investigation complements, rather than duplicates, ongoing investigations by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Definitely nakakatulong ang Blue Ribbon (The Blue Ribbon Committee is definitely helpful)," Hontiveros said in a Kapihan sa Senado interview, noting that legislative inquiries can proceed alongside prosecutorial and judicial processes.

She said the committee’s findings and recommendations would remain useful to the executive in addressing systemic weaknesses and guiding reforms. (PNA)