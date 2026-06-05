Lacson invokes Avelino case amid Senate leadership dispute

MANILA – Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday invoked the 1949 Avelino v. Cuenco case as he criticized former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano’s handling of the current leadership dispute in the chamber.

In a post on X, Lacson contrasted Cayetano’s actions with those of former Senate President Jose Avelino, who brought his leadership dispute with Mariano Cuenco before the Supreme Court.

“The only difference being – Avelino brought his case to the Supreme Court. Cayetano does not have Avelino’s decency and respect for the same rule of law,” Lacson said.

The Supreme Court ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco stemmed from the Senate controversy on Feb. 18, 1949, when Avelino and his allies allegedly tried to prevent Senator Lorenzo Tañada from delivering a privilege speech containing charges against him.

Avelino later banged the gavel and left the session hall, but the 12 remaining senators continued the proceedings, designated Cuenco to preside, declared the Senate presidency vacant, and elected Cuenco acting Senate President.

Last Wednesday, 12 senators – the 11 members of the then-minority bloc and Senator Francis Escudero – convened amid a boycott led by Cayetano and members of the then majority bloc.

The new majority elected Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco to support its position that the chamber had a quorum.

Cayetano, however, maintained that he remains Senate President. On Thursday, a day after the Senate adjourned sine die, he appeared with some of his allies to conduct what they described as a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Lacson also criticized Cayetano for dragging his name into the proceedings, saying this was done “without an iota of evidence or even a tiny bit of basis or reason except to pull me into a corruption controversy.”

“He exposed his loathsome behavior by using overstretched innuendos. He is disgusting,” Lacson said. (PNA)