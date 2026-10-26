Lacson on Bato dela Rosa bounty: Why offer reward if location is known?

SENATOR Panfilo “Ping” Lacson expressed confusion over the P50-million bounty offered for the arrest of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, while authorities claimed they had already identified his whereabouts.

“Ang hindi ko lang ma-reconcile, kung pinpointed na ang location niya bakit kailangan pa ng P50 million? Doon ako nahihirapan mag-reconcile,” Lacson, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said.

(What I just can’t reconcile is this: If his location has already been pinpointed, why is there still a need for a P50-million reward? That’s what I’m having difficulty reconciling.)

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said authorities had identified the group protecting dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his participation in the implementation of the drug war under detained former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Warning that arresting dela Rosa, who is being coddled by a powerful group with a lot of armed men, could result in deaths, Remulla said the government is offering P50 million for any information that could lead to the lawmaker’s arrest.

He also urged dela Rosa to voluntarily turn himself in.

In a separate interview, Lacson said dela Rosa would be better off staying in the Philippines than risking arrest abroad.

“Ang sitwasyon ni Sen. Bato mahirap kasi warrant niya international. Saan siya pupunta? Pag pumunta siya sa ibang bansa, mas exposed siya, mas madali siya mahuhuli doon,” he said.

(Sen. Bato’s situation is difficult because the warrant against him is international. Where can he go? If he goes to another country, he will be more exposed and it will be easier to arrest him there.)

“Pero kung ang warrant mo sa ICC, wala kang susuotan. Mas safe ka pa sa Pilipinas,” he added.

(But if the warrant against you is from the ICC, you have nowhere to go. You’re safer in the Philippines.)

Lacson said he is hoping and praying that dela Rosa receives due process and that, should his arrest take place, it will be carried out peacefully and without tragedy.

Amid criticism of his statement, Lacson said it would be wrong to answer one injustice with another by denying dela Rosa due process, as some groups seeking justice for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the Duterte administration have called for.

“Huwag natin masamain ang due process dahil walang due process ang na-EJK, gusto natin wala na ring due process si Sen. Bato. Parang mali naman ang ganung pananaw (It is wrong to argue that since EJK victims were denied due process, dela Rosa should also be denied due process),” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)