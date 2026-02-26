Lacson orders scrutiny of ex-Marines’ cash delivery claims

SENATE President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson has initiated preliminary checks into the allegations of the 18 supposed former members of the Philippine Marine Corps who claimed they delivered large sums of cash to high-ranking government officials.

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said he is evaluating both the source and substance of the claims ahead of filing a resolution that would formally direct a Senate investigation.

“We will evaluate first the source of information, which in this case are the 18 alleged Marine personnel who appeared at a press conference last Tuesday. Second is the reliability or credibility of the information itself, meaning the content of their affidavit,” Lacson said.

The move comes after Senator Imee Marcos filed Senate Resolution 317 on Wednesday, February 25, seeking an inquiry in aid of legislation into the alleged cash delivery scheme. The resolution has been referred to the Blue Ribbon Committee.

At a press conference on February 24, the 18 men who claimed to be former Marines said part of their duty as security personnel of former Ako Bicol representative Elizaldy Co was to deliver large sums of cash to several officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lawyer Levito Baligod, who presented the group, also alleged that Co and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV financed hotel stays and other expenses of investigators from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during their time in the Philippines amid their investigation against former President Rodrgo Duterte.

Lacson said he has written to both the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Army to verify the service records and conduct background checks on the 18 individuals.

Earlier, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said of the 18 individuals presented by Baligod, four were never members of the Marine Corps while majority of them were discharged dishonorably and others were able to retire in good standing.

Lacson also raised questions about the scale of the alleged cash deliveries, which the group claimed totaled P805 billion.

Lacson pointed out that P805 billion represents more than 70 percent of the P1.13 trillion allocated for flood control projects from 2023 to 2025.

He said the remaining P325 billion appears “mathematically irreconcilable” with previously admitted kickbacks facilitated and received by former Department of Public Works and Highways officials, including ex-regional director Roberto Bernardo and district engineer Henry Alcantara, and with the actual cost of implementing flood control projects during the same period.

“The numbers just don’t add up,” Lacson said.

He also questioned the logistics of transporting such a massive amount in cash, estimating that at least 13,400 large suitcases — each capable of holding P50 million to P70 million — would be needed to carry P805 billion.

“It’s mind-boggling. When we talk about large suitcases containing P50 to P70 million each, and we consider P805 billion, at least 13,400 large suitcases would be required — not counting smaller ones,” Lacson said.

Lacson also raised concerns about the timing and setting of the press conference, which was held on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, when anti-corruption protests were expected.

He observed that the press conference was held at the Club Filipino, a prominent venue for events that led to the Edsa 1 revolt in 1986.

The senator also pointed out that the allegations surfaced amid the ICC’s confirmation of charges hearings related to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Ang pino-project doon, napaka-corrupt ng ICC. Nilagyan ng $2 million allegedly through former senator Trillanes,” Lacson said.

“Sa akin, mukhang not just may political color. Mukhang may destabilization aspect,” he added.

Lacson said the Blue Ribbon Committee would proceed carefully, emphasizing that any formal inquiry must be based on verified identities and credible evidence. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)